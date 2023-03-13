Cambridge-Isanti graduate AnnaGrace Nelson is finding success as a junior on the Bethel University track and field team.
While she explored several options during the recruiting process, Bethel was a natural fit for the versatile athlete.
“Bethel has always been on my radar because both of parents went there and my brother was here,” Nelson said. “I’ve been to the campus for a lot of reasons. Admissions reasons, but also church services. It’s an awesome place.”
Nelson was a star athlete at Cambridge-Isanti, but competing at the college level was not on her radar until her junior year of high school.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to do track in college,” Nelson said. “Junior year I was getting a bunch of letters from different schools. [Bethel head coach Andrew] Rock reached out to me and I would get these handwritten drawings of me running at Bethel. It was a really cool thing.
“The coaches were kind. It was the perfect place.”
Bethel has found great success in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in recent years, and Nelson has played a significant role in that success. The team won the conference indoor championship the last weekend of February.
Following the indoor the championship, Nelson and her team took a few days off before launching into their preparation for the upcoming outdoor season.
“What is so cool about Bethel is that I have coaches that care more about me than about my performance,” Nelson said. “They also care about my health and my spiritual life and my faith, which is super awesome.”
In the classroom, Nelson is a double major in psychology and communications.
“I’m not quite exactly (sure) what it’s going to lead me to, but I know I will have a lot of options,” she said. “I’m thinking long term there is a chance I will go to grad school and get into some kind of school counseling. I still have a lot to figure out.
“I also just added the comm major so I can stay for more eligibility for track. I could have graduated early, but I want to stay for next year.”
A three-sport athlete in high school, Nelson is a fabulous all-around athlete who excels in various events for Bethel. She competes in both the high jump and the triple jump, as well as hurdles on the track side.
During the 2022 indoor season, Nelson set a school record in the pentathlon. The women’s college pentathlon consists of the high hurdles, high jump, 800 meter, long jump, and shot put.
Aside from her aspirations off the track, Nelson is also interested in getting into coaching one day. She credits a lot of her success to her coaches at both the high school and college level.
“A lot of people impacted me,” she said. “My coaches. I’ve always wanted to coach. No matter if that’s gymnastics or track.”
Nelson has big goals for her future, but for now, she is just enjoying the life of being a college athlete. That is something she was not always sure she would have the opportunity to accomplish.
