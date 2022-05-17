Canine Carnival coming to Wildlife Science Center May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildlife Science Center will host a Canine Carnival – a tribute to canines both wild and domestic – on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.The event will honor the working and playing dogs of the community, with guest speakers, presentations by the staff on the resident wolves, and by visiting canine groups.There also will be demonstrations from a variety of dog related activities. Food will be available on-site.Learn about different breeds of dogs from local rescues and groups, meet dog related service providers, and visit with sellers of dog-related merchandise.The cost of the event is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-17, with children ages 4 and under admitted free. Dogs on leash always welcome.All proceeds benefit the Wildlife Science Center, which is located at 22830 Sunrise Rd NE in Stacy.Tickets can be pre-purchased at https://www.wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events/canine-carnival. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review May 12, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River May 15, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
