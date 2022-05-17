Canine Carnival.jpg

The Wildlife Science Center will host a Canine Carnival – a tribute to canines both wild and domestic – on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will honor the working and playing dogs of the community, with guest speakers, presentations by the staff on the resident wolves, and by visiting canine groups.

There also will be demonstrations from a variety of dog related activities. Food will be available on-site.

Learn about different breeds of dogs from local rescues and groups, meet dog related service providers, and visit with sellers of dog-related merchandise.

The cost of the event is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-17, with children ages 4 and under admitted free. Dogs on leash always welcome.

All proceeds benefit the Wildlife Science Center, which is located at 22830 Sunrise Rd NE in Stacy.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at https://www.wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events/canine-carnival.

