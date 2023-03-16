Carrie Gibbs, broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is pleased to announce that in recognition of their outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored sales associate Nate Campion with the 2022 Century 21 President’s Producer Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Producer award honors Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn $320,000 in sales production or 71 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.
“The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Nate Campion who always strive to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey.”
Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is a full-service brokerage located at 202 Main Street South. For more information, please contact Carrie Gibbs at carrie@century21moline.com.
