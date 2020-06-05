ISD 728 has hired former Rush City superintendent William Campbell as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent. As a member of the superintendent's cabinet, Mr. Campbell will oversee the elementary school portion of educational services.
ISD 728 is the district that serves the cities of Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimerman.
“We are excited about having [Campbell be a] part of ISD 728, and know he will help us accomplish the District’s mission and strategic initiatives,” superintendent Dan Bittman said in a release. “He is incredibly knowledgeable, highly-qualified and charismatic about his work and ISD 728. He will be a terrific fit.”
Campbell submitted his resignation from the Rush City position at the board’s regular-scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 22.
"The mission to educate, inspire, and empower our diverse learners, to shape their futures, to accomplish their dreams and to contribute positively to our local and global communities, is what I am most looking forward to in joining the 8th largest (and growing) district in the state of Minnesota,” Campbell said in a release. “The opportunity to oversee the ten elementary schools portion of educational services is a wonderful opportunity for me to have a laser focus on the work. It's an absolute honor to consider the serving possibilities.
“I want to thank the Rush City Community for the work we accomplished together."
On Monday, June 1, Rush City named Brent Stavig, who most recently served as high school principal, as interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.
