William Campbell submitted his resignation as superintendent of Rush City Schools during the school district's board meeting on Thursday, May 21.
The school board accepted the resignation as its final order of business at the meeting.
Campbell, a native of Philadelphia, came to Rush City in December of 2018, leaving the position as principal of Gainesville Exploration Academy in Gainesville, Ga.
He and his wife Bernadette, a 1991 alumna of North Branch High School, were married in North Branch on June 27, 1998, and have three children: William Jr., Ella and Isaiah.
