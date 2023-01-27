The City of Cambridge is hosting a Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m. at Central Green Park, which is located at 1455 Fern St. S in Cambridge.
Everyone is invited to bring their own ice skates to enjoy the ice rink or sled for the sledding hill, warm up in one of the warming houses, and make s’mores on a bonfire
There also will be dog sledding, food trucks, and music.
Expected to be among the vendors at the festival are LivinMayhem, Snow Paws Art, Simply Suzie, Pigment Paradise, Sweet Ride Bake Shoppe and KarhuKrafts.
Leading up to the festival, the city is hosting a snowman-building contest with the following rules:
1. Entries must include a street address to validate residency and a phone number to contact you if you win.
2. Contest is valid for Cambridge residents only. Entrants are to build their snowman in their own yard or a park within the city. Each entrant must build their snowman before Jan. 27, and entrants must be appropriate for public display.
3. Teams/individuals may use accessories to add to their snowman. Entrants are encouraged to add their own creative touches that will make their snowman unique. Remember, it doesn’t need to be a traditional snowman. Get Creative and build an animal, a sculpture, your favorite movie character, etc.
4. By submitting an entry, contestants grant the City of Cambridge permission and authority to use said pictures in any reasonable advertising or promotional activities.
5. One submission per category. The four categories are Biggest Snowman, Traditional Snowman, Most Creative and Best Business. One trophy/prize awarded per category.
You can submit your entries in person at City Hall, which is located at 300 3rd Ave. NE, or submit via email at info@ci.cambridge.mn.us. Be sure to include a photo, your address (to verify residency) and a phone number (so we can contact you if you win!).
Businesses also are invited to build and decorate a snowman and submit a picture to info@ci.cambridge.mn.us and use #CambridgeSnowman in all social media platforms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.