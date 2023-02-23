With a passionate personality and dedication to her career, a Cambridge-Isanti graduate has been dubbed Mother of the Year by the American Mothers Inc.
“I was very shocked, and then I was really humbled, and now I’m at a place where I’m really excited,” Kara Eastlund said.
Eastlund, 31, is being honored for her service to the community, philanthropy and family.
“I’m excited to be a part of an organization that connects moms across the U.S., and I’m looking forward to meeting other people who are doing really cool work and supporting their families and supporting their communities,” she said.
Eastlund will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers Inc. this April in Omaha, Nebraska.
“My purpose or mission in going (to the convention) is to meet everybody,” Eastlund said. “Really meet everybody, learn more about them and potentially build some lifelong connections. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Eastlund is a licensed social worker and serves as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids (AASK), a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system.
However, that’s not all Eastlund does.
Operating under clinical supervision and working towards clinical licensure, Eastlund serves as a part-time mental health practitioner at River Counseling in Isanti, supporting people through their mental health journey.
After being nominated for Mother of the Year, Eastlund went through a process before being chosen, putting together a portfolio, and gathering recommendation letters. Her dedication proved how passionate and hardworking she is.
“It’s kind of cool because they really look at moms of all different ages and experiences and really focus on what is the work that you’re doing in your community and how are you serving your community,” Eastlund said. “It’s a different perspective on moms, the working mom and the mom that is involved in doing some great work.”
Eastlund always had a knack for helping, but it wasn’t originally in social work.
“I wanted to be a teacher forever,” she said. “I would force my siblings and my cousins to play school with me every single day. And they would have to read the textbooks and do the math problems and I would have to correct them.”
Once she got a little older, Eastlund’s mind opened up to other ideas.
“As I aged, I was open to learning and working with different populations,” she said. “I knew through that, I wanted to work with vulnerable populations like people who really maybe didn’t have a voice or needed some support in helping them doing the things they needed to do.”
Each year that passed, Eastlund realized how passionate she truly was about working with vulnerable populations.
In 2008, Eastlund met her high school sweetheart Sean, and after graduating high school in 2010, they moved to North Dakota where Kara went to Concordia College, Moorhead, and received a degree in social work.
She worked multiple jobs while in college, gaining experience in the social work field. She worked with individuals with disabilities, engaged in neonatal intensive care unit work, supported people experiencing homelessness, and more.
“I knew through these experiences that I wanted to work with vulnerable populations. It was important that I worked with people who didn’t have a voice or needed some support in doing so,” Kara said.
After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Kara attended the University of North Dakota and received her master’s degree in social work while still working full-time.
“When there was a position that opened up in foster care adoption, I definitely wanted to be a part of the program, and after accepting the job, I have realized that this is where I want to be,” she said
In 2015, Kara started working for AASK as an adoption worker and shortly after became an adoption supervisor. In 2018, Kara accepted the role of the director of the program.
With plans to move back to Cambridge with her husband in 2020, Kara was offered to continue working with AASK, but from home. She’s able to live in her hometown while serving the program; she travels to North Dakota once a month.
After returning to Cambridge, Kara grew within her community, joining the team at River Counseling in Isanti and serving on multiple committees and boards, including a local wedding venue called Pondview Farm.
Kara continues to feel passion for her career, yet it’s not always an easy job.
“As much as I’m passionate about trauma, trauma is very hard,” Kara said. “The abuse and neglect that kids experience is something we read and hear about every day, and then we turn around and process through those experiences with the kids and how it relates to their future. To see the kind of pain and hurt kids have gone through, that’s hard.
“But in a positive regard, we’re here to support them through the tough experiences. We’re here to find them their adoptive home while also making sure they maintain connections with their birth family, because that’s also equally important.”
Although there are many difficult situations, Kara sees more positives come out of foster care adoption than negatives. One successful story Kara experienced was seeing a young child that entered the foster care system at roughly 10 years old. This child was matched with a wonderful adoptive family just before they turned 18.
“Every child is adoptable. You don’t have to be 1 or 2 years old, we just have to find the perfect home for each child no matter what the age,” she said.
Not only does Kara find children loving homes, she also assists them after going through significant experiences.
“Every single child that we serve has experienced trauma, which has equated to mental health needs,” she said. “I’m super passionate about understanding trauma, and how traumatic experiences as a child affects a person in the present and how it affects them in the future.”
And out of everything Kara does, keeping in tune with her personal goals is her biggest success.
“I would have to say I really try to live my life with strong values and morals,” she said. “It’s really important to me that I have integrity, that I’m honest, and that I do the right thing with compassion and respect.
“It might seem minute, but it is really important to me and something that I’m proud of. It definitely stems from my parents and how they raised me and I’m really hoping to instill that into my son, too.”
Aside from her multiple jobs and community involvement, Kara enjoys time with her husband, their son who is a year and a half, and her loved ones.
“My favorite thing is spending very quality, intentional time with family. I truly appreciate that quality time that we have,” Kara said.
