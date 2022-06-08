Flag day

Cambridge American Legion Post 290 will host a Flag Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

The event involves a flag retirement ceremony. Tattered and unserviceable flags are “retired” in a ceremony that shows respect for the flag before it is taken out of service and burned.

Anyone who has a flag that needs to be retired are encouraged to bring flags to the American Legion Post, which is located at 220 South Main Street in Cambridge.

A luncheon sponsored by the American Legion and the Cambridge Bar & Grill will follow the event.

For more information, contact the Legion at 763-645-1155.

