Closing the books on the winter high school sports season, the County News Review takes a look back at the all-conference award winners and honorable mentions for the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets as the athletes excelled for their respective teams.
Boys basketball
The Bluejackets on the hardwood were paced by three award-winners as Kobe Karels, John Troolin, and Elias Dee all received Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors for their play on the court. Karels and Troolin averaged 22.1 and 21.5 points per game for Cambridge-Isanti as the top two scorers for the team. Dee totaled just under 10 PPG at 9.8, while all three averaged over two steals per game with Karels leading the way at 3.1 a night.
Taking home honorable mention was Keagen Shrider, a senior, who totaled 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals a contest for Cambridge-Isanti.
Earning all-conference academic honors were Dee, Sam Gusk, Keagen Lowman, Jared Salo, and Mason Lamb.
Girls basketball
A quartet of Bluejackets powered their way to Mississippi 8 all-conference nominations in girls basketball.
Maraya Wiltrout, Evelyn Wiltrout, Croix Vavra, and Haylie Jerde earned spots on the all-conference team joined by Bre Knight’s honorable mention. Maraya Wiltrout, Jerde, Evelyn Wiltrout, Knight and Vavra were the team’s top-five point getters a night, averaging 14.4, 12.4, 9.4, 7.8 and 7.7 per game, respectively.
Erin Baker, Emily Cox, Ellie Davis, Emilia Kurwoski, Evie Porta, Samantha Sauze, Vavra, Reese Wilking, Evelyn Wiltrout and Maraya Wiltrout were all-conference academic honorees.
Wrestling
A foursome of Bluejackets in Wyatt Wald, Leo Edblad, Blaine Wald, Maverick Henderson, and Treytin Byers were named to the All-Mississippi 8 Conference team as a reward for a strong year for the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team.
Adding to the accomplishment, Edblad and Byers capped the strong seasons on the mats with second- and fourth-place finishes, respectively, at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Individual meet.
Keith Hout, Jacob Henderson, and Darren Spencer were awarded all-conference honorable mention.
Brock Brown, Bailey Bollin, Ava Lapoint, Wyatt Wald, and Ben Westover also stood out in the classroom for all-conference academic laurels.
Gymnastics
For the Bluejackets gymnastics program, three crushed it for Cambridge-Isanti as Abby Kryzer, Aubrey Wilson, and Alison Barber earned Mississippi 8 honors. Kryzer and Wilson added state appearances on top of the award to close out the season.
Zoe Klocksien, all-conference honorable mention, was the only member from the team to earn that award.
Jovie Ebertowski, Elaina Bellows, Klocksien, Wilson, Addison Nelson took home all-conference academic selections.
Boys swimming
Chris Williams, Joe Larkin, and John Humphrey for the Bluejackets boys swimming team made a splash, being awarded All-Mississippi 8 Conference for Cambridge-Isanti. Dermsie Schauer and Aidan Timmann grabbed all-conference honorable mention.
All-conference academic achievers for the Bluejackets were Gabriel Ludwig, Judd Woehrle, and Carter Rand.
Girls hockey
Ariel Carlsten played a big role in Northern Tier Stars on the ice this past season and was awarded with All-Mississippi 8 Conference honors after totaling 10 points (five goals, five assists).
Carlsten was joined by Alayna Szafranski (one goal, six assists) to earn an accolade for her performance with an honorable mention. Szafranski also was all-conference academic choice.
