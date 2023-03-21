CNR CI boys hockey award winners 0316.jpg
Cambridge-Isanti’s Finn Overby closed his senior season with a Mississippi 8 All-Conference selection on the ice.

 Michael Pappas

In the successful season that saw the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team experience many highs, including advancing to another trip to the Section 5A semifinals before falling to Little Falls, the Bluejackets took home several individual awards to wrap up the year on a strong note.

Those awards were spearheaded by junior forward Seth Terhell, who took home Mississippi 8 Forward of the Year on the ice. He was joined by Will O’Donovan, Gordy Lawson, Finn Overby and Jaxon Sibell on the all-conference team.

