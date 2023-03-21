In the successful season that saw the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team experience many highs, including advancing to another trip to the Section 5A semifinals before falling to Little Falls, the Bluejackets took home several individual awards to wrap up the year on a strong note.
Those awards were spearheaded by junior forward Seth Terhell, who took home Mississippi 8 Forward of the Year on the ice. He was joined by Will O’Donovan, Gordy Lawson, Finn Overby and Jaxon Sibell on the all-conference team.
Terhell earned the honors thanks to 25 goals and 22 assists on the season.
Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth looked at the award for Terhell as a testament to strong play by the forward and those around him as well.
“It’s a credit to our team that surrounded and supported him, but also an outstanding individual honor for him and all the hard work he put in this past offseason as well,” Ziebarth said.
Joining Terhell had fellow linemates in O’Donovan (20 G, 24 A) and Overby (19 G, 18 A) also earn spots on the all-conference team.
“What a heck of a line, huh?” Ziebarth remarked.
O’Donovan’s season placed the forward on the Mississippi 8’s First Team, while Overby closed his career for the Bluejackets with the nomination.
“The way Finn closed up his high school career, he did it in a good way,” Ziebarth said.
Bouncing back from an injury last season, senior defenseman Gordy Lawson matched O’Donovan with a first team defenseman award, as the accolade was well-deserved, said Ziebarth.
“Broke his collarbone, couldn’t play at all last season. He had to work it a bit to get back into it, but man, did he finish strong. He was our top defenseman this year,” Ziebarth said.
Lastly, goaltender Jaxon Sibell earned his all-conference selection as First Team Goalie after going 11-9 on the season. The sophomore netminder compiled a 2.90 goals against average, a .898 save percentage and 502 total saves on the season.
Ziebarth looks forward to bringing back the stout goalie next season, expecting big things.
“I’m excited to have him back in net, and I think he’ll only grow and get better,” he said.
For their work in the classroom, both Travis Rasche and Nolan Wotachek earned recognition for their performance, each being awarded all-conference academic.
Now diving into the offseason, the Bluejackets also named their captains as Terhell, O’Donovan and Sean Brown look to lead Cambridge-Isanti on the ice next year.
Terhell selected to play in Great 8
Along with the handful of accolades, Terhell was selected to be a part of the Ted Brill Great 8, a tournament that only the best players in their respective sections, A and AA both, are invited to participate in.
“He’ll be skating with some of the top, elite players in the state,” Ziebarth stated on the selection.
The Ted Brill Great 8 Festival will be held April 14-16 at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.
