With a trio of Cambridge-Isanti wrestlers heading to the Xcel Center to compete in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament, Leo Edblad, Treytin Byers and Shawn Henderson fought hard to hold their own against Minnesota’s best in the two-day tournament starting on Friday, March 3, and concluding the following day.

That effort yielded two medals for the Bluejackets wrestlers, with junior Leo Edblad falling just short of a state title at 113 pounds via his second-place finish. Edblad fell 5-1 to Blake Beissel of Hastings for the silver medal.

