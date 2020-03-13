The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team earned a berth in the state tournament after knocking off Duluth East 81-73 to claim the Class 4A Section 7 title at Elk River Thursday night.
Henry Abraham scored 44 points to lead the Bluejackets to their second state tournament appearance in a row.
Hunter Melander had 14 points and Micah Ladd added 11 as Cambridge-Isanti improved to 24-4 on the season.
The Class 4A State Tournament will be played at the Target Center starting on Wednesday, March 18.
