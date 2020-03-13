Abraham
Henry Abraham, shown against Forest Lake in the section semifinals, scored 44 points to lead the Bluejackets to a victory over Duluth East in the Class 4A Section 7 championship.

 By John Wagner

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team earned a berth in the state tournament after knocking off Duluth East 81-73 to claim the Class 4A Section 7 title at Elk River Thursday night.

Henry Abraham scored 44 points to lead the Bluejackets to their second state tournament appearance in a row.

Hunter Melander had 14 points and Micah Ladd added 11 as Cambridge-Isanti improved to 24-4 on the season.

The Class 4A State Tournament will be played at the Target Center starting on Wednesday, March 18.

