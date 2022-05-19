Isanti County Public Health has partnered with the Cambridge Farmers Market, which is open each Saturday from now until Oct. 29.
The Cambridge Farmers Market, which is located at 122 Buchanan St. N in Cambridge, is open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Power of Produce Program will be returning, beginning on May 14. Through the Power of Produce program, youth ages 3-13 and seniors 65 and older can pick up a token each week for $2 of produce at the farmers market.
Reimbursement for the tokens will be provided by the charitable donations fund of Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center.
The market will begin accepting SNAP benefits on Saturday, June 4. SNAP participants can debit $10 from their SNAP benefits and receive an additional $20 from Hunger Solutions’ Market Bucks program to spend on produce and other SNAP-eligible items.
The Central Hub booth also will be added for the 2022 season, and it will be run by community volunteers. There will be weekly educational activities for youth and monthly events, like health screenings and giveaways.
This booth is funded through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, which brings healthy eating initiatives to the local community.
The Cambridge Farmers Market aims to be a social gathering space for Isanti County residents, hosting live music, gardening projects, cooking demonstrations, and story time throughout the market season. Stay up to date with events at the Cambridge Farmers Market through Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Farmers Market on social media.
