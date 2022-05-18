There was plenty of good news coming from the Cambridge City Council meeting held Monday, May 2.
At that meeting, the council received a favorable report on bonds sold to finance the 2022 street improvements.
The bonds were rated at “AA” by Standard and Poor, one of the higher ratings available for bonds.
“Their view is that you have a strong history of ‘budget performance,’ which means you budget conservatively so that you have revenues that cover your operating budget, and you have a robust level of reserves that you can utilize in a pinch,” said Nick Anhut of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial advisor.
The bonds totaled $6 million, with $4.5 million to finance street surface improvements and the remaining $505,000 to finance stormwater utility system improvements. Anhut said the bonds will be repaid by future tax levies as well as special assessments against the properties that benefit from the improvements.
The bonds received five bids, with the low bid of just over $4.1 million from Northland Securities Inc., which is based in Minneapolis.
The construction bids for the project also came in under estimated costs, which also helped lower the cost of the bids.
“I’m really pleased with the bids, between the savings on the construction and the savings on the interest rate,” Cambridge Finance Director Caroline Moe said. “Our plan called for an interest rate of 4%, and we tried to be conservative.
“You will see that, when we update the long-range plan, that is a $90,000 savings per year on the levy.”
Four officers added
Council also was excited to swear in three new officers in a ceremony at the start of the meeting, with a fourth added as well.
“Luckily, during our last hiring process we had four quality individuals that, for their own individual reasons, only applied with the city of Cambridge,” Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster said.
The three officers sworn were Peter Erickson, who moved to Cambridge after serving with the North Hudson Police Department; Samantha Vigstol, who was a corrections deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo; and Cristiano Rosa, who was a K-9 officer with the Federal Reserve Police.
The fourth officer added was former Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart, who has worked for the city since last fall. Baumgart could not attend the ceremony for personal reasons.
Council member will not run again
During a brief discussion on filing for city offices, Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley announced that she will not be running for reelection to her council seat.
Her seat on council, as well as that of Council Member Bob Shogren and Mayor Jim Godfrey, are up for election this fall.
Cambridge residents who are interested in running for office are asked to file by coming to City Hall during business hours between 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, and 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The filing fee is $15.
Time change
Council approved changing the start time of the first meeting of each month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Previously the meetings, which are scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month, would start at 5 p.m. on the first Monday and 6 p.m. on the third Monday.
Now all council meetings will begin at 6 p.m., including the next meeting, which is set for Monday, May 16.
