Cambridge-Isanti had two athletes represent the program at the Class AA state gymnastics meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Sophomore Abby Kryzer and freshman Aubrey Wilson competed in the uneven bars competition. Kryzer finished in 18th place with a score of 9.050, while Wilson finished 40th with a score of 8.625 in the loaded AA field.
“They did OK; I know that they both had one skill that they wish they would have done a little bit better,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Wendy Rooney said. “I was very proud of how they fought through it.”
With Kryzer and Wilson both being underclassmen, making state in the same event allowed for the girls to support each other throughout the competition.
“It was very nice that there was two of them, because it can be a little bit lonely for only one girl when they are used to competing as a team all season long,” Rooney said. “The fact that they’re on the same event makes it a little bit nicer, too, because they get to kind of support each other at the same event that they are doing. Bars has been a really strong event for us all year, so it isn’t surprising that’s the event we got two girls on.”
One of the disadvantages the girls faced was that Section 7AA didn’t compete on the uneven bars until the final rotation of the meet. Rooney touched on that difficulty following the event.
“It’s very tough coming here and having to sit for about three hours,” she said. “From when they warmed up to when they competed, it was over three hours. That’s really hard to stay not only physically ready to compete, but mentally ready as well, and I thought they did a great job.”
St. Cloud Tech senior Taylor Schaefer won the uneven bars competition by recording a score of 9.550. Schaefer also won the all-around title in dominant fashion, placing first in all four of the events on the afternoon.
Despite the stiff competition and the big stage, Rooney felt Kryzer and Wilson were prepared for the moment.
“We go to a lot of really large invitationals, specifically to make sure that being in a big meet setting like this doesn’t faze them,” Rooney said. “I think that part they were prepared for. The hardest part was just the long wait before they got to compete.”
Over the years, Cambridge-Isanti has consistently produced talented gymnasts who have qualified for the state meet. Kryzer and Wilson kept that tradition alive in 2023.
“We have never had a year where we haven’t had someone qualify,” Rooney said. “It’s nice to have that streak continue. The little kids in our program, it gives them something to look up to and shoot for.
“It’s just nice always having our school represented here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.