Cambridge-Isanti had two athletes represent the program at the Class AA state gymnastics meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Sophomore Abby Kryzer and freshman Aubrey Wilson competed in the uneven bars competition. Kryzer finished in 18th place with a score of 9.050, while Wilson finished 40th with a score of 8.625 in the loaded AA field.

Load comments