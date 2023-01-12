Winning the first three matches against Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team could not keep up the hot start, falling by a 47-25 margin to the Tigers.

Wyatt Wald, Leo Edbald and Blaine Wald got the Bluejackets off to a 16-0 lead before the Tigers went on to win nine of the next 11 matches to take the dual.

