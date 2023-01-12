Winning the first three matches against Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team could not keep up the hot start, falling by a 47-25 margin to the Tigers.
Wyatt Wald, Leo Edbald and Blaine Wald got the Bluejackets off to a 16-0 lead before the Tigers went on to win nine of the next 11 matches to take the dual.
Lukas Bohler at 182 pounds and Brady Andersen at heavyweight were the two other Bluejackets to pick up wins in the match.
Bluejackets Invite
Hosting the Bluejackets Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8, at home, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestlers came in third out of eight teams as St. Peter took home the title.
Champions for the Bluejackets were Edbald at 113, Jacob Henderson at 160, and Treytin Byers at 170.
Injuries plagued the Bluejackets in the invite as a shorthanded Cambridge-Isanti team fell 10.5 points short of first place in the meet.
The Bluejackets next will host Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 12, with the dual starting at 6 p.m. in Cambridge-Isanti.
Bluejackets gymnastics
Staying undefeated in the Mississippi 8, the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team got past North Branch, beating the Vikings by a 137.875-129.725 margin in the team’s first action in nearly five weeks on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Bluejackets territory.
Abby Kryzer led the Bluejackets, scoring a 36.35 for the meet, helping the team to the victory over the conference rival.
Bluejackets place seventh at Farmington
The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team traveled to Farmington for the 44th annual MGJA Invite to battle some of Minnesota’s best on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Grinding through the competition, the Bluejackets were able to grab seventh in the meet at a total of 138.05 for the team. The Owatonna Huskies claimed first at 142.55 in the field of 16.
Bluejackets girls basketball
A quick start by the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team led to a 68-46 road victory in the Mississippi 8 Conference clash over the rival to the west in Princeton on Friday, Jan. 6.
The Bluejackets got off to a 11-3 start, capped by a Haylie Jerde 3-pointer, to jump all over the Tigers. From there Cambridge-Isanti never looked back as the Bluejackets built a 14-point lead into the half.
For the remainder of the contest, the lead was never cut to less than 11 points as Cambridge-Isanti won by 22 points.
Evelyn Wiltrout, after netting the game’s first basket, went on to finish her night with 20 points while sister Maraya Wiltrout added 15 in the victory.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 6-3 with the win over the Tigers and next played on Tuesday, Jan. 10, hosting Chisago Lakes in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets boys hockey
Off to an early lead, the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team held on for a 6-4 victory over River Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Seth Terhell got the Bluejackets on the board thanks to a power-play goal to give the team a 1-0 lead with 13:20 left in the first. Just under two minutes later, Sean Brown doubled the lead with a goal, and the 2-0 advantage held into the first intermission.
Back for the second period, another power-play goal by Terhell expanded the lead to 3-0 before the Stars began to rally. River Lakes finished the period with a pair of goals to cut the lead to 3-2 heading to the final period.
The third started with the Bluejackets building their lead to two goals twice, but each time the Stars answered to stay within striking distance.
It wasn’t until Finn Overby’s empty net score with 2:31 left in the game that Cambridge-Isanti put away the Stars, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Cambridge-Isanti’s power play played a big role in getting back in the win column as the unit capitalized by going 3-6 on the man-up chances.
Terhell and Overby each finished with two goals and an assist in the victory while Ethan Boughton and Josh Sauro added two assists. Jaxon Sibell earned the win in net by turning away 32 shots.
Moving to 5-6 on the year, the Bluejackets played Becker/Big Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a contest that was not completed at press time before next hitting the ice three days later. Cambridge-Isanti will head to the Pine City Civic Center to take on the Dragons, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi 8 meeting.
Rush City
Tigers girls hoops
Coming off a tough 80-45 home loss to Pine City on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Rush City girls basketball team responded and earned its second victory of the season with a hard-fought 48-42 victory over Mora on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Sophomore Autumn Stream led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 17 points against Mora.
Senior post Veronica Hemming dominated inside, recording a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
“The girls knew they needed to capitalize on the mistakes that Mora gave them — which were not many — and they did,” Tigers head coach Brekka Giller said. “We ended up going on a scoring run a couple of times.”
Defense was key to the victory for the Tigers, holding their opponent to under 50 points for just the second time this season. Rush City also made critical free throws down the stretch, which proved to be the difference.
“Our defense from Hannah Mechtel and DaLyla Oberg were critical in not allowing Mora to score,” Giller said. “The free throws made by Stream, Hemming, and Talya Lenzen clinched the win for us.”
Tigers boys hoops
Following the holiday vacation, the Rush City boys basketball team returned to the court on Thursday, Jan. 5, and suffered a 75-67 loss on the road to Pine City.
The next evening the Tigers fared much better on their home floor, defeating Hinckley-Finlayson in dominating fashion 91-55.
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team provided a strong showing on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Mora Invite to finish fourth in the team standings.
Senior Landon Umbreit took home first place in the 138-pound division. Junior Jesse Eklund finished second at 170 pounds, while sophomore Tucker Gould also had a solid showing in the 106 pounds, finishing third.
The host team Mora finished first in the team standings.
Braham
Bombers girls hoops
The Braham girls basketball team returned from the holiday break and picked up right where it left off, defeating Ogilvie on the road 67-48.
The win moves the Bombers’ record to an impressive 8-0 on the season. Braham has been dominating so far this year, with seven of its eight victories coming by double figures.
Bombers boys hoops
The Braham boys basketball team’s rough season continued Thursday, Jan. 5, when the Bombers were handled by Mora 79-25.
Braham struggled offensively all night and Mora jumped on them quickly by taking a 40-9 lead into halftime.
The Bombers offense was better in the second half, but Mora kept its foot on the gas never looked back.
North Branch
Vikings girls hoops
The Vikings girls basketball team suffered a 63-25 loss to Monticello on Friday, Jan. 6. The 9-2 Magic is one the favorites to win the Mississippi 8 conference, and it showed why against North Branch (2-6).
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman was the only Viking to score in double figures, finishing the contest with 11 points. Sophomores Hailey Diaz and Katelyn Lattimore finished with 6 and 5 points, respectively.
Senior Chloe Lattimore also added seven rebounds in the losing effort for the Vikings.
Vikings boys basketball
The Vikings boys basketball team continued to build on its strong start to the season, defeating Monticello 82-40 on the road on Friday, Jan. 6.
North Branch relied on balanced scoring all night, with five players scoring in double figures. Sophomore guard Tyler Minke finished the night with 20 points, burying several key 3-point shots along the way.
Junior Brody Beaver added 13 points in the Vikings’ dominant win.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, North Branch returned home and picked up its seventh victory of the season by defeating Cloquet 60-46.
Minke continued his hot shooting from long range, finishing with 26 points. Beaver poured in 15 points as the Vikings took an early lead and never relinquished it.
Vikings wrestling
The North Branch wrestling team traveled to Ogilvie High School on Saturday, Jan. 7, to compete in the Gary Baker Invitational.
The Vikings struggled as team in the competitive field, finishing just eighth out of 10 teams. Despite the team outcome, several Vikings produced impressive performances.
Senior captain Michael Thao continued to provide excellent leadership, finishing first in the 132-pound division. Sophomore Jack Baker finished third in the 106-pound division.
Sophomore Karson Gariepy also reached the podium with a third-place finish in the very competitive heavyweight division.
Northern Edge boys hockey
Northern Edge suffered a tough 10-2 loss to the Princeton Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
Northern Edge got off to a great start with senior Loghan Croal scoring a power-play goal in the first period to give Northern Edge a 1-0 lead.
However, the lead was short-lived as Princeton responded with a goal of its own less than a minute later.
The Tigers pulled away in the second period, scoring five more goals before the second intermission.
Senior Trenton Tikalski scored the second goal of the night for Northern Edge in the second period, but that would be the last time Northern Edge would find the back of the net as the Tigers pulled away with the comfortable victory.
Northern Edge lost a tightly contested game to Pine City 3-0 on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
The game was scoreless into the second period before Pine City’s Blake Painovich broke the tie with a goal. The score remained 1-0 well into the third period, before Pine City added two more goals late to put away Northern Edge.
While Northern Edge failed to win the game against Pine City, the team showed improvement with its defense and goaltending that has been missing in previous games.
