Season closes for North Branch, Braham, Rush City & Cambridge Christian
In the Section 7AAAA boys basketball playoffs, Cambridge-Isanti’s coach Mike McDonald doesn’t relish going against sons Rhett and Kyle McDonald, who coach the Duluth East and Forest Lake programs.
“Those games against my sons are very difficult, knowing that somebody’s season is coming to an end,” said Mike McDonald as the third-seeded Bluejackets opened with a tight 63-60 victory over the Rangers on March 8, setting up another contest versus a family member on Saturday as the Bluejackets took on the Greyhounds.
Pulling off the slight upset, Cambridge-Isanti knocked off the second-seeded Duluth East, leading from the jump in the 73-54 win.
The game was held at the neutral site of Princeton High School.
“We’re just happy to survive,” Mike McDonald said. Comparing the relationship of player and coach to his relationships with Kyle and Rhett, he added, “You work so hard with your own team, your players end like your sons for about 5-6 months.”
The Bluejackets almost fell short to the Rangers, who appeared poised to knock off the third seed on their home court. Known for their high-flying offense, Forest Lake limited that attack in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinal.
“They played very, very well. Their game plan had us stymied a bit offensively,” McDonald said.
The Rangers’ plan to attack the Bluejackets on the defensive end resulted in a season-low for first-half points in just 22, with the rival taking an 8-point lead into the break.
Forest Lake’s lead grew to as many as double-digits before the Bluejackets began to rally. Cambridge-Isanti’s high pressure defense sparked the run, said McDonald.
“That’s our game plan. We’re not the type of team that can sit back and play a soft defense. For us to be successful, we have to put ball pressure on and make teams uncomfortable,” he said.
Down 52-42 with 7:07 remaining in the game, the Bluejackets trimmed the deficit to 60-59 before the defense stole the win. Pressure applied by Keagen Shrider forced the turnover as John Troolin secured the ball and raced the other way for the layup to give Cambridge-Isanti its first lead in the second half. A pair of free throws helped seal the win as the Rangers couldn’t convert down the stretch.
Troolin finished with the game-high 18 points, added by Shrider and Kobe Karels’ 13 points each.
Up next had Duluth East for Cambridge-Isanti.
Defense shines in victory
Again, the defensive intensity loomed large for the Bluejackets versus the Greyhounds in the section semifinals.
“The only way we could deal with them was to get out and pressure and try to create some stuff,” McDonald said. “We felt if we could pressure their guards, that takes them out of what they wanted to do in the half-court.”
The Bluejackets executed that game plan to a T, jumping out to a 17-8 lead with 10:08 to go in the opening half. That fast start continued as Cambridge-Isanti surged to the 35-20 halftime advantage.
Duluth East hung around in the second half, keeping the margin just above double-digits, but could never cut further into lead.
“I thought that was one of our better efforts on both ends this season,” McDonald said.
Troolin again led Cambridge-Isanti with 24 points. Karels and Caleb Ludwig also added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
On a six-game winning streak, the Bluejackets moved on to the section finals at 19-9.
Looking toward the other side of the bracket, the top-seeded Andover Huskies (21-7) handled business, beating Anoka, 99-82, to set up the game against Cambridge-Isanti.
Section 7AAAA Championship
Going into the game against the formidable Huskies, the reigning section champs, McDonald said the Bluejackets looked to lean heavily into the role as the underdogs.
“We have to approach it as we are the underdogs and we have nothing to lose. We made it this far so why not us?” he said.
The section final is geared up to be a high-scoring affair with the teams combining to average 162 points per game. Slowing down Andover’s Ben Kopetski and Sam Musungu will be instrumental, as the duo averages 45.7 points per game between the two.
While defense will loom large, McDonald looked for the Bluejackets to compete hard and let the results take care of itself.
“We have to approach the Andover animal a little differently, but hopefully we put out a great effort and see what happens,” he said.
Andover and Cambridge-Isanti will play on Thursday, March 16, at Chisago Lakes High School. The game will tip at 7 p.m.
North Branch
Vikings boys hoops
The North Branch boys basketball team had its season ended in a 63-59 home loss to Duluth Denfeld in the semifinals of the Section 7AAA tournament on Friday, March 10.
The Vikings held a 30-26 lead going into halftime, but they could not hold off the Hunters, who outscored North Branch 37-29 in the second half.
North Branch was led by sophomore guard Tyler Minke who scored a team-high 18 points in the loss. Junior Brody Beaver also scored in double figures for the Vikings, finishing the night with 16 points.
The Hunters advance to the Section 7AAA championship game, where they will take on Hermantown on March 16 at Duluth East High School.
Rush City
Tigers boys hoops
The Rush City boys basketball team had its season ended 74-48 on the road at Sauk Centre in the first round of the Section 6AA tournament on Wednesday, March 8.
While the Tigers finish the season on a disappointing note, the team did finish with an overall record of 12-13, including a record of 9-3 in Great River Conference play.
Braham
Bombers boys hoops
The Braham Bombers boys basketball team had its season ended on March 9 with the Bombers falling 76-24 to East Central in the Subsection 5A East quarterfinals played at East Central High School.
The Bombers finish the season with a record of 9-18 overall, 3-9 in Great River Conference action.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors boys hoops
In the Christian Athletic League Tournament, Cambridge Christian suffered a 71-53 loss to Valley Christian School in its tournament opener.
But the Warriors bounced back to win their final two games, defeating Faith Foreston 77-55 before knocking off St. Cloud Christian School 46-37.
Warriors Girls Hoops
In the Christian Athletic League Tournament, the Warriors lost to Immanuel Lutheran 66-39.
