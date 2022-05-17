I do not understand what people mean when they say newspapers are dying.
I would guess the point is that there are fewer newspapers, which is true, and there are fewer people reading newspapers, which is also true – to a point.
Some people now get their news from what are called “aggregators,” or sites that collect news from a variety of different sources and present it in one online area. It seems clear that many of the sources for these aggregators are, well, newspapers.
So newspapers around the world are the lifeblood of the news engine. I have noticed there are times media such as television stations get their ideas and information from reading a newspaper.
Yes, I will admit that I am biased on this topic, having spent nearly all of the past 30 years in the newspaper business. But I would counter that my experience gives me an insight into the workings of a newspaper, as well as a greater understanding of their value.
That value goes beyond the news and information that a newspaper presents, although that is a huge and important task that we tackle each week. Our goal at the County News Review is to keep you informed as to what is happening in this area, whether it is meetings of government entities and school boards, special or unique events and people, or the happenings of local sports teams.
What makes that especially challenging is that our vision has to look both forward and backward. People want to know what happened in the time since our last edition was published, as well as what will happen in the weeks ahead.
But the idea of a newspaper being a “living” thing is much greater than that: It turns out that a collaboration of writers, photographers, editors and readers breathe life into a paper such as this one. Please notice that last group: Yes, you can help give this paper life.
Please allow me to ask for your help in making the County News Review a “living” newspaper. Here is how you can get involved:
• Is there a story you would like to see in the paper?
• Is there someone in your world who is worthy of being recognized?
• Is there an event or happening coming up?
• Is there something you would like to say in a letter to the editor?
Obviously there are a number of ways for each of you to be involved. I invite you to send me an email at john.wagner@apgecm.com to share your thoughts and ideas.
I cannot promise that I will embrace every idea that comes my way. But I promise to give them some thought. After all, that is what gives a newspaper life.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review. Replies are welcome at john.wagner@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.