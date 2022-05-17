Rachel Kytonen was sworn in as Braham’s new city administrator at the May 3, city council meeting by Mayor Tish Carlson. Pictured left to right bottom row; Jeremy Kunshier, Tish Carlson, Rachel Kytonen. Top row left to right; Robert Knowles, Vicky Ethen, and Seth Zeltinger. Kytonen previously served as managing editor of the County News Review before taking her new position earlier this month.
The Braham Police Department formally swore in its newest police officer at its May 3 city council meeting.
Officer Justin Ives of Cambridge was sworn in by Braham Police Chief Kevin Stahl, and received his pin from his girlfriend, Katie Eggers, after being hired in December 2021.
“The field training, he went through with flying colors. He actually exceeded our expectations. He’s a good guy,” Stahl said.
Ives, now 35, graduated from Mora High School and attended Century College in White Bear Lake, graduating from that school in the summer of 2021. Ives previously worked at the Sherburne County Jail as a Correctional Officer.
Stahl said he wanted to join the Braham Police Department because he has a local connection, that being the city is located near his home town.
Officer promotion
Police Officer Kevin Lease was officially promoted to Sergeant with the Braham Police Department after council approved his position at the May 3, city council meeting.
“Sergeant Lease started with BPD in 2017. During his time he has worked as a Patrol Officer and has played a key role as a field training officer and department instructor,” shared on BPD Facebook page.
