A Braham mother of three is being remembered as a caring, generous, funny, sweet and strong person after being killed as a result of a car crash.
Lisa Torell, 49, was driving southbound on Interstate 35 near Wyoming on May 15 when was she was rear-ended by another driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Torell was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver who hit Torell suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is suspected of being under the influence alcohol.
Torell leaves behind daughters Jessica Sjolie, 30, of Rush City; Rebecca Stone, 24, of Rush City; and Madison Stone, 16, of Braham, who just completed her sophomore year at Braham Area High School. Madison was the only daughter still living with her mother at the time of her mother’s death.
Torell, who graduated from Cambridge High School in 1989, was currently working nights making deliveries for the Rush City Bakery. She had previously worked for the Cambridge Dairy Queen and as a personal care attendant in group homes.
“She loved to spend time with her family. If she wasn’t working, she was with her family or watching Hallmark movies,” Torell’s daughters said in a written statement. “She was very carefree; nothing ever put her down and she was always happy.”
Jennifer Rowland, whose sons Connor and Lucas are friends with Madison, set up a GoFundMe page to help support Madison. As of May 24, the page has raised $6,575. Anyone interested in donating via the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/20c7c2t100.”
“Madison is very sweet. Connor describes her as super kind and says she is always there for her friends whenever they need her. I always thought she was very friendly, thankful and always has a beautiful smile on her face,” Rowland said. “I had talked to Hannah (Waknitz) and Connor about doing the GoFundMe page, and Hannah had been thinking of doing one too, so I said I’d set it up. Many people wanted to help her, and we thought this would be a safe way to do it. We wanted to support her and let her know that she’s not alone in this difficult time.”
Hannah Waknitz, who became best friend’s with Madison in the summer of 2014, has tried to be there for her friend.
“Madison has been holding up as good as someone who follows God. She has told me not to mourn but to rejoice for her mother is in heaven with her parents,” Waknitz said. “I wanted to make sure the GoFundMe page got started because Madison’s only support was her mother, and I really didn’t know what to do; my best friend had just lost her mother. I just wanted to make sure, that the last thing she was worried about was money. The money will go towards Madison and her living situation, possibly paying rent, but most of all for Madie to follow her dreams to college and wherever life takes her after that.”
Torell’s daughters said they were their mom’s priority.
“We loved shopping, camping, watching movies, talking and singing to music,” Torell’s daughters said. “She was the greatest mom anyone could ask for. She was there in a heartbeat for whatever we needed.”
Madison was sleeping alone at home when she got a knock at the door around 1 a.m. from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Braham Police Department informing her about the accident.
“We are all angry, absolutely devastated, confused and heart broken. Our mom meant so much to each of us,” Torell’s daughters said. “Our mother was so kind hearted and welcomed everyone. Her one and only priority were her children to give them the best life that she could offer.”
Waknitz wishes to thank everyone who has kept Madison in their prayers.
“I want to say to everyone who has donated to her, thank you for helping out my best friend, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Waknitz said. “The Braham community has done such a great job of supporting her, bringing her food, cards, gifts and just being there for her. I would like to add that, I love you so much, Madison and your family; your mom was always there for you, and I know that your mom loved you so much, she will forever be by your side.”
Rowland said the support for the GoFundMe page has been overwhelming.
“I’m not really sure what she’ll use the money for, but I have no doubt that she will use it wisely,” Rowland said. “We have been blown away by the support of our community and even people she doesn’t know. We want to say thank you to everyone who has donated so far, and even if you can’t donate, prayers are always appreciated.”
Support from friends and family is getting Torell’s daughters through this difficult time.
“Friends and family have been incredibly helpful. We cannot express how thankful we are to have the people who have been donating to the GoFundMe, giving their food, time and keeping us in their thoughts and prayers,” Torell’s daughters said. “We feel so blessed from the support we have been getting from this community.”
