For the second year in a row Braham Area Schools has the area’s best graduation rate (when compared to 12 area school districts).
Braham’s rate, 92.5%, is also 8.7% above the state average.
Superintendent Ken Gagner stated, “While we are pleased with this recognition, we will not be truly happy unless it’s 100%. We continue to work with students who did not make this goal and hope to assist them in earning their diploma in the near future.”
Keep in mind Braham is big enough to offer opportunity, and small enough to stand out.
Contact me at 320-396-5199, 320-288-6634, or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us should you have questions. Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed @Supt_Gagner.
