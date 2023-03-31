Teammates nearly all their lives, Maraya and Evelyn Wiltrout sadly saw that page in their basketball careers come to an end after the Bluejacket loss in the Section 7AAAA girls basketball playoffs.
While playing together may have come to an end for the two sisters, there will now be a new chapter for the duo: playing against each other.
“It’s going to be completely different; we’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Maraya, as the next time she takes the court, it will be for the University of Wisconsin-Stout, while sister Evelyn will play for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
With both teams sharing the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as home, the two Wiltrouts will not only end a 12-year span of playing together, but will now become rivals.
Kindergarten to senior year
Since their days first taking the court as youngsters in kindergarten, the Wiltrouts have always played together. Growing up, the two worked their way up the ladder, eventually becoming big pieces on the Bluejackets’ varsity squad and even playing for the same AAU squads.
Growing into strong players at the varsity level and hearing from colleges on the opportunity to play at the next level, the two sisters began to understand that their situation was unique.
“It’s an experience like no other,” Evelyn said. “She is my best friend, and getting to play with her, especially as we have gotten older, means the world to me.”
Maraya agreed, attributing the hard work on the hardwood to building an even stronger relationship for the duo.
“We were able to build this connection through another means with our sport, and it also translated to the court where we had a greater connection on the court than I do with most people,” she said.
As that relationship grew, so did the skill on the court. This year Maraya led the team in scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds, while Evelyn added 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Though playing a bit of different styles on the court, the two each shared some clear intangibles, said Bluejackets coach Jody Ledahl.
“Position-wise, in that aspect, they were totally different; but the team aspect and leadership aspect, you can tell they have that same vision of what needs to be done,” Ledahl said. “They understand what work needs to be put in to succeed in athletics, and they put that same work and determination in the classroom as well.”
Helping the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team to a 19-8 record, the season came to an end for the seniors, but the seeds of a rivalry on the court had already been sown throughout the season.
“The rivalry has already started. The two smack-talked each other all year long about how the two programs are doing,” Ledahl said.
Stout bound
Readying to make her way to play for the Blue Devils, Stout will get force in the paint in Maraya, said Evelyn.
“You want to play her in all aspects of the game, but in the post she’s very strong and physical and she’ll get after every board and play with high energy,” said the sister, giving her scouting report of Maraya.
Joining the Blue Devils, Maraya will soon be a part of a proud program, coming off a regular-season co-championship. Knowing that Stout is playing at a high level, Ledahl expects his former player to gel.
“She’s coming into a program that is playing at a real high level, and I think she will fit in awesome there,” he said.
River Falls bound
Compared to Stout, River Falls is not quite at the level to compete for a WIAC Championship, fresh off a sixth-place finish in the league, with Evelyn soon to become a Falcon.
Ledahl, despite the finish, likes the prospects of the program and believes it will be a match for Evelyn.
“River Falls is a program on the rise, and Evelyn will fit in great there,” he said.
Evelyn’s versatility on the court is soon to make her liked on the court, said Maraya.
“Overall, she’s incredibly versatile. On our team, she’s played the one through the five. Really any area can be her strength. She’s incredibly well-rounded,” Maraya said of her sister.
Head-to-head
Guaranteed to face each other at least twice a season, the two siblings will try to remain supportive.
“If there’s any way we can support each other, not through basketball, or encourage each other and help each other out, we are going to do that,” Evelyn said.
Though the two want the best for each other, at the end of the day, each is a competitor and won’t let their relationship affect their play on the court.
“We are obviously going to have an incredible competitive drive to help our respective teams win, and when we are on the court, we are competitors, we are not sisters competing against each other,” Maraya said.
Contrasting to how the previous 12 years have been for the two, it’s going to be a big change but one Ledahl thinks the pair will enjoy.
“It’s going to be a huge transition separating, but I think they are going to have fun with it,” Ledahl said.
And once the dust settles after a matchup between Stout and River Falls women’s basketball teams next season, the two Wiltrouts won’t let whoever is the victor get in the way of their bond.
“After the court, we will go right back to being each other’s best friends,” Maraya said.
