Cambridge-Isanti’s Keagen Shrider goes up for the finish during the Jan. 6 contest versus Princeton. The Bluejackets claimed a 98-88 win to snap Princeton’s 31-game win streak in Mississippi 8 play.

 Loren Larson

It was an emotional game for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team on Friday, Jan. 6, against the Princeton Tigers in the Bluejackets’ gym.

Honoring Hunter Melander, a former player for Cambridge-Isanti who died recently, the Bluejackets had a big test in the formidable Tigers, who came into the contest with 31 straight victories in Mississippi 8 conference play and a 6-0 record, earning them a spot among the top teams of Class AAA.

