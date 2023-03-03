Molly Block, a sales affiliate with the Century 21 Moline Realty office, received the Multi-Million Dollar Producer Award from Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
Carrie Gibbs, the broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, speaks highly of Molly and her ability to make clients feel comfortable during what may be the most significant purchase of their lives. She notes that Molly’s spunky and whole-hearted personality helps put clients at ease even in stressful situations. The brokerage considers itself fortunate to have her as part of their team.
This award proves that Molly is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the East Central Minnesota community, and a significant contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty and the Century 21 System as a whole.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized for one’s hard work and dedication. I strive to provide exceptional service to each one of my clients,” Block said. “My passion for serving others is a valuable trait that not only benefits my clients, but also contributes to my success in the real estate industry and with Century 21 Moline Realty.
“I remain dedicated and committed to helping my clients achieve their real estate goals and start a new life adventure.”
Located at 202 Main St S in Cambridge, Century 21 Moline Realty is a full-service brokerage that specializes in residential and commercial properties in Isanti County and the surrounding areas.
