Molly Block 0302.jpg

Molly Block

 Submitted photo

Molly Block, a sales affiliate with the Century 21 Moline Realty office, received the Multi-Million Dollar Producer Award from Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Carrie Gibbs, the broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, speaks highly of Molly and her ability to make clients feel comfortable during what may be the most significant purchase of their lives. She notes that Molly’s spunky and whole-hearted personality helps put clients at ease even in stressful situations. The brokerage considers itself fortunate to have her as part of their team.

