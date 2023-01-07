Sara Paul.jpg

I hope all of you had a restful break. It is so wonderful to be back in school and officially in 2023!

I must admit that I love to reflect and reset personal and professional goals at the start of a new year as I strive to be the best I can be! One of my mentors helps me to continually appreciate the friendly communities, caring schools and outstanding employees I serve that are dedicated to the happiness and success of each student. We are Better Together, and looking ahead to the remainder of the school year there is much to look forward to.

