Come on out to a special author visit with Dean Hovey at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 on the patio at the North Branch Area Library. Hovey will focus on his latest Pine County mystery, Deadly Mixture, which comes out Aug. 1. Copies of the book and his other titles will be available at the event.
The North Branch Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. To access the patio, follow the sidewalk along the right side of the building.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the North Branch Area Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.