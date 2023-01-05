The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team opened up its holiday slate with an 8-1 victory over Greenway on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Hodgins Berardo.
A pair of goals in the first period by Luke Pierson and Kaden Schibilla pushed the Bluejackets to a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Greenway responded with a score out of the break before Cambridge-Isanti corralled control of the contest.
With a flurry of goals by Wyatt Nutt, Will O’Donovan and Seth Terhell, the Bluejackets surged to a four-goal lead at 5-1. Another three goals in the third by the Bluejackets brought the game to its final.
Cambridge-Isanti saw seven players post multi-point games in the victory as O’Donovan and Pierson each had two goals. In net, Jason Hosch played well, turning away 19 shots to earn the win.
Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3
The next day the Bluejackets returned to the ice, playing Hibbing/Chisholm at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Gaining a first-period lead, Hibbing/Chisholm never looked back, grabbing the 6-3 triumph.
The Bluejackets fell behind 4-1 after two periods of play before a rally powered by a pair of Terhell goals to open the third crept Cambridge-Isanti within a single goal at 4-3. However, just over two minutes later, Hibbing/Chisholm answered with a score to gain some breathing room on the way to the three-goal victory.
Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2
The Bluejackets were back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, dropping a 5-2 decision to Rock Ridge at the Eveleth Hippodrome.
O’Donovan scored in the opening period, but C-I fell behind 2-1 after one period and surrendered another goal in the second.
In the third period O’Donovan scored just 2:46 into the period, but did not score again while Rock Ridge added two more goals, including an empty-netter.
Sibell stopped 40 shots against the Wolverines.
Cambridge-Isanti fell to 4-5 with the losses.
Bluejackets boys basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team traveled to Augsburg University for the TCO Holiday Classic, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, taking on Hopkins in their opening round matchup.
The Bluejackets fell by a 83-55 margins to the Royals. After a tight halftime score at 38-27, Hopkins pulled away in the second half to coast to the 28-point victory.
Kobe Karels had 20 points in the loss.
Minn. Southwest 70, Cambridge-Isanti 64
Back in action for the second game of the TCO Holiday Classic, the Bluejackets fell to Minneapolis Southwest via a 70-64 margin on Thursday, Dec. 29.
John Troolin had 28 points but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
Richfield 79, Cambridge-Isanti 57
Wrapping up the TCO Holiday Classic, Cambridge-Isanti fell to Richfield via a 79-57 score on Friday, Dec. 30.
The loss dropped the Bluejackets to 3-4 as the team looked to regroup on Tuesday, Jan. 3, heading to take on the Coon Rapids Cardinals.
Bluejackets girls basketball
A trip to the College of St. Benedict in the Granite City Classic to take on Anoka saw the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team suffer a 50-37 loss to the Tornadoes on Thursday, Dec. 29.
A tight back-and-forth half had Anoka gain a 21-18 advantage. The second half witnessed the Tornadoes find some offensive footing, while the Bluejackets mustered 19 more points in the 13-point setback.
Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout each had 12 points in the loss to Anoka.
Back in action the next day, again at the College of St. Benedict, the Bluejackets rebounded with a 55-44 victory over Bloomington Jefferson to head into the new year at 5-3.
Bluejackets wrestling
Invited to make a trip to Wisconsin, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team took on the Eau Claire Memorial Invite on Thursday, Dec. 29, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Bluejackets fought their way all the way to the championship of the tournament, knocking off Westfield, Superior, Mahtomedi and Rocori to set up a battle for first place against the Minnesota wrestling powerhouse, the Simley Spartans.
Simley proved to be too much for the Bluejackets, winning the invite with a 59-13 decision.
The match got off to a strong start for the Bluejackets with a Wyatt Wald win on a 9-7 decision at 106-pounds. The Spartans retorted with a pin at 113 while Leo Edblad won a major decision in the 120 matchup to keep things close.
From there, the Spartans flexed their muscles, as only Maverick Henderson at 152 and Treytin Byers at 170 earned victories the rest of the way.
The tournament capped a 12-4 record in duals into the new year for the Bluejackets.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball team defeated Hutchinson in convincing fashion 79-57 on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Granite City Classic on the campus of St. Cloud State University.
Senior guard Carson Klein led the way for the Vikings, finishing with 21 points. Sophomore guard Tyler Minke also came up big in the win, scoring 18 points, while junior Brody Beaver added 15 and junior Noah Thorsen had 11 points.
The win continues the Vikings’ strong start to the season as the team moves its record to 5-1.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham boys basketball team returned home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and ended up on the winning side of the coin, defeating Ogilvie 66-54.
The Bombers hit the road the next evening and fell to Barnum 81-60.
