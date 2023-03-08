The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, dispatching North Branch by a 83-63 tally on Thursday, March 2, on the Bluejackets’ court.
Though Cambridge-Isanti eventually prevailed over the rival Vikings, the contest remained close for the duration of the first half, heading to the break tied at 39.
The second half saw North Branch jump ahead at 48-43 before a Kobe Karels 3-pointer helped end a scoring drought by the Bluejackets as 13:16 remained in the game.
Still down by 2 points, Cambridge-Isanti then found its footing. The Bluejackets went on to outscore the Vikings 37-15 over the rest of the contest to close their season on a victory.
The win was the fourth straight to end the regular season for Cambridge-Isanti.
Karels finished with 28 points to lead the Bluejackets, aided by John Troolin’s 19 points in the winning effort.
Junior Brody Beavers led the way for the Vikings, finishing with 20 points, while senior Carson Klein and sophomore Tyler Minke finished with 10 points apiece and senior Mason Young added 12 points.
Ending the regular season at 17-9, the Bluejackets dove into the Section 7AAAA playoffs.
The strong regular season helped Cambridge-Isanti to the third seed in the section, as the team faced the sixth-seeded Forest Lake Rangers on Wednesday, March 8, in a game that was not completed at press time. The game also pitted father against son with Mike McDonald, coach of the Bluejackets, going against Kyle McDonald, Forest Lake’s head coach.
The winner advances to the section semifinals, where the team will play the winner of the quarterfinal contest between Duluth East and Centennial on Saturday, March 11, at the neutral site of Princeton High School.
Bluejackets girls basketball
Taking on the Section 7AAAA playoffs, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday, March 1, falling to the Andover Huskies by a 54-41 margin in the section quarterfinals.
The game was played in Andover as the Huskies were the fourth seed while the Bluejackets earned the fifth seed.
Andover scraped to a 27-23 advantage in a defensive first half. The Huskies continued to contain the Bluejackets’ offense, allowing just 18 points in the second half to hold on for the 13-point victory.
Haylie Jerde led the team with 11 points, with Croix Vavra chipping in 10 points as the two were the only Bluejackets to reach double figures.
The loss ended Cambridge-Isanti’s season at 19-8. The Huskies fell in the section semifinals to top-seeded Centennial to also bring their season to a close.
Cambridge-Isanti will graduate four seniors from this season’s edition as Vavra, Emily Cox, Maraya Wiltrout and Evelyn Wiltrout closed their careers.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
North Branch finished the regular season with a record of 14-12 overall, 6-8 in Mississippi 8 Conference play after its loss to Cambridge-Isanti.
The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AAA tournament and received a first-round bye. They will play the winner of a contest between Duluth Denfeld and Hibbing on Friday, March 10 in North Branch starting at 7 p.m.
Vikings girls basketball
The North Branch girls basketball team had its season ended in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AAA tournament on the road at Hibbing.
The Vikings fell to the Bluejackets by a score of 53-38.
Sophomore Johanna Bartkey was the only North Branch player to score in double figures. She finished her night with 13 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman finished with 9 points in the contest.
The young North Branch team finishes its season with a record of 5-22 overall, 1-13 in Mississippi 8 Conference action.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team got back in the win column by picking up a 59-49 win on the road at Barnum on Feb. 28.
The Tigers ended their regular season with a 74-65 loss on the road at Spectrum on Mar. 3.
Rush City ends its regular season with a record of 12-12 overall, 9-3 in Great River Conference action.
The Tigers will begin play in the Section 6AA tournament with a contest at Sauk Centre on Thursday, March 9, on the Mainstreeters’ home court. That contest will tip off at 7 p.m.
If Rush City, the No. 13 seed in the section, were able to pull off the first-round upset, its second-round contest would be played Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s University.
That contest against the winner of the Osakis-Royalton game would start at 2:30 p.m.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team had its season ended with a 79-59 loss on the road at conference rival Pine City in the first round of the Section 6AA tournament on March 2.
The Tigers finish their season with a record of 10-14 overall, 5-7 in Great River Conference play.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham boys basketball team notched a 93-81 win on the road at Floodwood on Feb. 27.
The Bombers ended their regular season by extending their winning streak to three games with a dominating 65-35 victory on the road at Maple Lake on March 3.
Braham finishes its regular season with a record of 9-17 overall, 3-9 in Great River Conference games.
The Bombers are the No. 7 seed in the Section 5A East subsection tournament and will face East Central in a first-round contest on Thursday, March 9, at East Central starting at 7 p.m.
The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Ogilvie-Kaleidoscope Charter School on Saturday, March 11, at Hinckley-Finlayson starting at 2:45 p.m.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team kicked off Section 5A playoff action with an impressive 67-21 home win over McGregor in the tournament quarterfinals on March 2.
The Bombers had their season ended in the semifinal round of the Section 5A East subsection, falling to Upsala 57-51 in upset fashion at Hinckley-Finlayson High School on Mar. 4.
Braham finished with a record of 21-7 overall, 10-2 in Great River Conference play.
