Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

Have you ever been in an emergency situation where someone’s life was in peril? This is one of the things that has kept me awake at night in the past. Emergency planning is critical to our operations as a school district. We can save lives when quick action is needed before emergency responders arrive, including responding to sudden cardiac arrest, a leading cause of death among adults and student athletes nationwide. I have experienced a life being saved in an emergency situation, and it brings me great pride to share how NBAPS continues to prioritize emergency preparedness.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) , according to the Red Cross, “...is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.”

Load comments