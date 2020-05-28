Shelby Janae Snidarich

Shelby, you came into this world with spunk and determination to survive. You have never lost those traits as you live life to the fullest each and every day. It has been a joy to watch you grow into a young woman who is kind, strong, caring, determined and smart. You have become a leader and a mentor to people of all ages facing challenges with a positive attitude and problem-solving skills. We are proud of all that you have achieved in life and look forward to all that is ahead at Texas A&M and beyond. We are excited to follow your journey to become a large animal veterinarian. We love you so much! Dad, Mom, Bailey and Jamison

