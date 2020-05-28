Kenneth Swanson

Ken Swanson is turning 100 years old on June 7! Ken resides at Ecumen of North Branch and his family is celebrating with him on Sunday, June 7th at 2:00 pm. A drive through is all we can do, but would love to see anyone who could make it to wish a happy 100th to him. Hope to see you! Thanks, the family of Ken
