Joseph White, Cambridge-Isanti High School May 20, 2020 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have enjoyed getting to know you the past couple of years. You are a wonderful young man and you bring smiles to many faces at our home!Congratulations Joe, we’re proud of you!Love, Mike and Deb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Honor 2020 grads! We're Open Directory E-Editions County News Review May 14, 2020 0 Scotsman Rum River May 17, 2020 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWalz to dial back stay home order; Mayor Dietz says not fast enough; he plans to ask council to allow more to openCrash fatal last night in Forest LakeBraham woman killed in May 15 crashMan fatally stabbed during altercation in Sunrise Township is identifiedEast Bethel woman connects farmers, buyers on FacebookForest Lake declares continuance of declaration of emergencySwanville woman remembered for her kind heart6 villas get green light in Eden PrairieMaple Grove approves signage for the ShoppesElk River City Council passes resolution urging Gov. Walz to retract executive order Images Videos CommentedEditorial kicks off silly season (5)Steven A. Anderson (4)Thomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)Walz, one size does not fit all (3)Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)So, money does grow on trees (2)Gwendolyne "Gwen" Amelia Hansen (2)Michael George Rowekamp (2)Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.