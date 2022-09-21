BRAHAM
Bombers football
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Chisholm @Braham High School
Sept. 30, 3:15 p.m. vs. North Woods @North Woods High School
Bombers volleyball
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City @Pine City High School
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. vs. East Central @Braham High School
Bombers Cross Country
Sept 29, 4 p.m. Foley Invitational @Stone Creek Golf Course
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Prior Lake @ Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 26, 4 p.m. vs. St. Cloud @Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 30, 5:15 p.m. vs. Immanuel @Cambridge Christian School
Warriors volleyball
Sept. 26, 6 p.m. vs. St. Cloud @Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 29, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. vs. Immanuel @Cambridge Christian School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids – Rice @Sauk Rapids – Rice Middle School
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @Monticello High School
Bluejackets cross country
Sept. 22, 4:15 p.m. Rocori Invitational @River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course
Sept. 29, 4 p.m. Foley Invitational @Stone Creek Golf Course
Bluejackets boys soccer
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Sept. 24, 12 p.m. vs. Zimmerman @Zimmerman High School
Sept. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake High School
Sept. 29, 5 p.m. vs. Becker @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls soccer
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs. North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 1, 1 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets volleyball
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @Monticello High School
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Blaine @Blaine High School
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 1, 9 a.m. Chisago Lakes Tournament @Chisaco Lake High School
Bluejackets girls tennis
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Princeton @Princeton High School
Sept. 24, 8 a.m. vs. Elk River/Hopkins/Simley @Elk River High School
Sept. 27, 4 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Cambridge-Isanti High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge @North Branch High School
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids @Grand Rapids High School
Vikings boys soccer
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Sept. 24, 1 p.m. vs. Delano @Delano High School
Sept. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Princeton @North Branch High School
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis @St. Francis High School
Vikings girls soccer
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Sept. 26, 7 p.m. vs Princeton @North Branch High School
Sept. 29, 5 p.m. vs St. Francis @ St. Francis High School
Oct. 1, 1 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @North Branch High School
Vikings volleyball
Sept. 22 7 p.m. vs. Rush City @North Branch High School
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton @Princeton High School
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @North Branch High School
Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. Centennial Invitational @Centennial Middle School
Vikings girls tennis
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. St. Francis @St. Francis High School
Sept. 27, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @North Branch High School
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson @Brennan Field (Hinckley)
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin @Andy Saloka Field
Tigers cross country
Sept. 29, 4 p.m. St. John’s Prep @Radio Tower Field
Tigers volleyball
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @North Brach High School
Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central @East Central High School
Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Rush City High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch @Furniture and Things Community Event Center (Elk River)
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox @Coon Rapids Ice Center
Oct. 1, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Mullets @Isanti Ice Arena
