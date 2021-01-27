Bozo Polzin of Isanti is turning 100 years young! The children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of Bozo Polzin are proud to announce the 100th year of his celebrated life. Bozo was born on April 14, 1921 in South Dakota and has lived in Isanti for 65 + years. Along with the celebration of turning 100, Bozo and his wife, LouElla, have been married for 67 years this past October, 2020. They had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. For the safety of all families, we will not be celebrating in person this year, however, if you would like to help celebrate, please feel free to send a card or well wishes on social media. We are happy to spread the love! Cards or letters can be sent to: Bozo & LouElla, Box 131, Isanti, MN 55040 Join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/bozo100/
