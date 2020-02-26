Brandon and Heather White of Braham are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Dakota Rose born on Feb. 25, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds and was 22 inches long. She is welcomed home by her big sister Isabella, uncle, and her grandparents.
