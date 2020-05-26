Phoenix Moon Herding was born April 6, 2020 at home in Braham. She weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by her parents Laura Cort of Braham and Greg Herding of Paynesville, siblings River (2) and Gloria (5) Herding, grandparents Bill and Patty Cort of Braham and Mark and Theresa Herding of Paynesville.
