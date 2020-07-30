Celebrating 60th Wedding Anniversary on August 6th. No gathering planned due to health issues but a mass is being said at 8:30 a.m. on Aug.9th at St.Elizabeth Church in Isanti. If you want to send a card or give them a call, they would love that! 24996 Petersburg St.N.E. Isanti, MN 55040 763-444-4651
