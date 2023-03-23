Coming off impressive playoff wins over Forest Lake and Duluth East, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team came up just short of a state tournament appearance, falling to the Andover Huskies 106-79 in the Section 7AAAA championship game that was played at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, March 16.
Andover (22-7) was led by guard Sam Musungu who took over the game early and dazzled the crowd with spectacular finishes around the rim all night. The Bluejackets had no answers for Musungu, who finished the contest with 45 points.
The performance by Musungu was especially impressive due to the fact that none of his points came off 3-pointers, and only three of his points came from the free-throw line. The senior guard, who is heading to Cornell University to play football next year, scored 42 of his 45 points on 21 made field goals.
“Our goal was to try to keep him out of the paint,” Cambridge-Isanti head coach Mike McDonald said regarding the performance from Musungu. “We didn’t do a very good job of that, of course. He finishes so well once he gets too deep and we allowed that. I thought we expended a lot of energy.”
The Bluejackets tried to throw different defensive looks at the Andover guards, with senior guard Kobe Karels and senior guard Keagan Shrider both providing solid on ball pressure throughout the game. It wasn’t enough, though, as Musungu continuously got to his spots in the lane and senior guard Ben Kopetzki hit a number of timely shots of his own down the stretch.
“We could have played better offensively,” McDonald said. “I thought we had some key turnovers to start the second half that kind of gave them that little run. We clean that up a little bit, it could have been a different game. We had a nice run in the second half, but we had to come back and spend a lot of energy to try to get back at them.”
Musungu also gave the Bluejackets fits defensively, finishing with five rebounds and five steals to go along with his prolific scoring night.
Cambridge-Isanti (19-10) used the 3-point shot to stay within sticking distance, closing the gap to 5 points in the second half after trailing 49-39 at halftime. The Bluejackets were down by as much as 21 points early in the second half before going on their run and cutting the lead back to single digits. Andover had a response for the Bluejackets’ run: Musungu converted a layup and was fouled with just under 10 minutes to play that extended the Andover lead back to 15 at 73-58. The Huskies never looked back from that point.
Junior guard John Troolin had a hot night shooting for the Bluejackets, finishing with a team-high 29 points. Karels battled Musungu tough all the way to the end, finishing with 27 points of his own, including several clutch baskets in the second half when the team needed them the most.
“Kobe brought a lot to the floor,” McDonald said following the game. “We haven’t had an athletic kid like that in a few years. The quickness, the jumping ability, the shot making, the scoring at the rim. We’re going to miss him.”
With the win, Andover advances to the state tournament and will be in action against top-ranked Park Center in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which takes place March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. While Musungu stole the show, the Huskies also got a 26-point effort from Kopetzki, Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist, as well.
“We had good end of our season. We’re proud of what we did,” McDonald said. “It’s never easy to end your season like we did tonight. Andover is a tough team. They exposed us a little bit. They have those two big guns in Musungu and Kopetzki and they hurt us a lot tonight, especially in the paint. I thought that was it: The difference was they got to the paint way too much against us.”
Once the Andover lead ballooned to double digits for the second time after the Bluejackets’ first comeback effort cut the lead to just 5, Cambridge-Isanti appeared to run out of energy and made several poor decisions that helped Andover to continue to expand its lead late.
“Some of the shots we settled for down the stretch when they made a run and we needed to counter probably could have been a bit better,” McDonald said. “We were short a timeout. We had one left late, we had zero left for awhile at the end. It was hard to try and get control of our guys when we needed to settle down. With six minutes left, we could have probably played a little better.”
While Cambridge-Isanti fell short of its goal of making the state tournament, McDonald is appreciative of the what the group was able to achieve.
“We got a great group of seniors,” he said. “I mean Kobe, Keagan Shrider, Caleb Ludwig, Matt Crawford. This team was close even though we had a mixture of seniors and juniors playing, and throw in a sophomore (Emerson Droubie) into our rotation,” McDonald added. “This was a close team and a close group and a team that I loved to coach.”
