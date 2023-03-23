Coming off impressive playoff wins over Forest Lake and Duluth East, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team came up just short of a state tournament appearance, falling to the Andover Huskies 106-79 in the Section 7AAAA championship game that was played at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, March 16.

Andover (22-7) was led by guard Sam Musungu who took over the game early and dazzled the crowd with spectacular finishes around the rim all night. The Bluejackets had no answers for Musungu, who finished the contest with 45 points.

