Cambridge-Isanti basketball standout Henry Abraham announced via Twitter that he is leaving the Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball program.
“I want to thank Eastern Illinois for the last two years, it helped me develop a defensive toughness that I did not have before.” Abraham said on his Twitter feed on Thursday, Jan. 20. “I am more of a complete player because of this experience. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal and look forward to this opportunity!”
Abraham is a 6-foot sophomore guard who started each of Eastern Illinois’ first 16 games this season and averaged 33.7 minutes per game, tops on the team. He averaged 6.3 points per game that was seventh on a team that collectively averaged 55.5 points per game; Abraham was just 2.3 points behind the team leader.
The 2020 Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate made 25-of-65 3-point attempts to lead the team in 3-pointers made and rank second in attempts; he shot 38.5% from behind the arc. He also ranks second on the team in assists (43) and steals (15) and averaged. 2.3 rebounds per game.
Abraham has withdrawn from classes at Eastern Illinois and hopes to enroll in a new college as soon as possible.
A more complete story for our subscribers, including comments from Abraham, will be published in the Jan. 27 issue of the County News Review. To subscribe, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.