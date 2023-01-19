Christina Thayer Anderson UPDATED.jpg

Coming out of the holiday season, it amazes me how fast time goes. After weeks of planning, hours (or days!) of traveling, and a lot of cooking, our moments together are over in the blink of an eye. It is always hard for me to part with that time of year. And yet, the hope and promise of a new year quickly replaces that loss. As I shake off the busy-ness of the holidays and finally get unburied from our several feet of snow, I am excited to focus on our next chapter. What will we accomplish this year? What will we resolve this year? What new adventures will we encounter?

A new year brings new opportunities for all of us. This is our chance: to make a change, try a new hobby, reconnect with a friend, finish a degree or certificate, volunteer, start something new. … The list goes on.

