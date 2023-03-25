Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

Curiosity is an important element of learning. As students progress through North Branch Area Public Schools, it is exciting to see how curiosity ignites greater passion and purpose. Our district continues to find ways to tap into the power of curiosity. Exploring the abundance of career options after high school can be overwhelming for students; yet with a mindset of curiosity, the exploration process is empowering. Our philosophy of win-win partnerships has led to North Branch Area High School (NBAHS) hosting a Career Fair on both April 26 and May 23, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

This event is an incredible opportunity for junior and senior students to meet with and ask questions of our community industry partners, military recruiters, first responders, and learn about apprenticeship programs offered in the trades and post-secondary educational programs.

