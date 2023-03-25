Curiosity is an important element of learning. As students progress through North Branch Area Public Schools, it is exciting to see how curiosity ignites greater passion and purpose. Our district continues to find ways to tap into the power of curiosity. Exploring the abundance of career options after high school can be overwhelming for students; yet with a mindset of curiosity, the exploration process is empowering. Our philosophy of win-win partnerships has led to North Branch Area High School (NBAHS) hosting a Career Fair on both April 26 and May 23, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
This event is an incredible opportunity for junior and senior students to meet with and ask questions of our community industry partners, military recruiters, first responders, and learn about apprenticeship programs offered in the trades and post-secondary educational programs.
The win-win of partnership also provides the opportunity for our partners to meet and recruit from our growing body of hard-working, responsible, and intelligent students. Whether you are looking for summer help or to hire graduating seniors in a more long-term capacity, North Branch Area High School is producing young adults who are ready for the workforce!
Being ready for what comes next is the essence of our “Choice Not Chance” approach. Principal Link does an exceptional job of describing how student ownership in their choices increases during the high school years. He consistently shares with students that school is not something done to you, it is an experience that students have choice and control over.
At North Branch Area Public Schools we are so proud of the expanding variety of experiences students can explore as part of their journey. Whether it’s through internships or job shadowing, college and trade school visits, or the opportunity to secure a wealth of college credits while in high school, we are taking a vested interest in ensuring students are successful well beyond high school.
If you have a job or career position that needs to be filled we invite you to come and see for yourself the caliber of Viking students that are investing in their future, rather than leaving it to chance. You can recruit from curious, motivated students that might be just what you are looking for. Please contact high school Career Navigator Kirstin Mayne at kmayne@isd138.org, or 651-674-1618 to reserve a spot at the Career Fair.
When leaders lead with curiosity, remarkable things happen. Hats off to our high school team for creating this opportunity for students to thrive and for win-win partnerships to shine. Go Vikings!
Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
