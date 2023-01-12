What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January?
For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game.
My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field.
Battling the Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 1, to kick off the New Year, the day brought to me warm weather with temperatures breaking the 40s, poor football and a blowout 41-17 loss by Minnesota to the despised Packers, keeping the rival’s playoff hopes alive.
Leading into the “Let down at Lambeau” between the Vikings and Packers on New Year’s Day, I was ecstatic to be able to make my first trip to the hostile territory for those that are fans of the purple.
Even though the Vikings failed to knock the Packers out of the playoffs, it was still one of my most enjoyable experiences at an NFL Stadium.
Heading there with my fiancé, her brother and his girlfriend, I donned my purple while all three proudly put on Packers jerseys as we made our way to seats in Green Bay.
As the Vikings failed to convert on their first possession, a stop and blocked punt on the Packer’s first drive led to Minnesota taking over on its opponent’s 1-yard line to seize early control of the contest with a touchdown.
Though the Vikings failed to do so, I felt alright as Greg Joseph’s 21-yard field goal sailed through the uprights for the early 3-0 advantage, convincing myself that the Vikings could keep the Packers in check and find some offensive cohesion.
That feeling proved to be wrong.
Normally, if the Vikings were to get dominated, I would have no one to rub the loss into my face, as my fiancé does not pay attention to the NFL, unless I were to turn on the Packers. But, in a stadium, filled mostly with Cheeseheads, there was nowhere for me to hide.
Scoring point after point, building their lead to the point where there was no chance that the Vikings could mount another miracle comeback, the Packer fans near our seats let me hear it every time during the 41-0 scoring run that brought Minnesota their fourth loss of the season.
Now, you might be thinking that my first trip to Lambeau Field may have not been the most enjoyable experience of my Minnesota fandom, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Despite getting shellacked by their rivals in an environment that was not friendly to Vikings fans, it was one of my most memorable experiences at a live sporting event.
The food, the drinks and the atmosphere of all of those taking in the game and being brought together to watch their favorite teams, regardless of win or lose, was intoxicating thanks to the history and buzz alone in the stadium and outside it.
As someone who has now experienced Lambeau, I fully encourage those who haven’t been to make the trek to Green Bay to take in a game.
Hopefully, result-wise, that trip is nothing like mine.
Michael Pappas is the sports editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.