Washington County will receive $116,200 in an auto theft prevention grant after the County Board accepted the grant from the Minnesota Department of Commerce June 1.
The money will be used over the next two years.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office has been receiving this specific grant since 2005. The grant amount fluctuates each grant cycle.
