The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a $260,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services June 15 for a fraud prevention investigation program.
The money will fund the program from July 1 through June 30, 2023.
The county’s Community Services Department works with the county Sheriff’s Office to operate a fraud prevention investigation program, and the funding will cover costs related to the program.
