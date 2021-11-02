Washington County will receive just more than $1 million from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for its child support enforcement program after the County Board approved an agreement with the state agency Oct. 19.
The money will be used for enforcement between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2023.
The purpose of the enforcement program is to establish paternity and secure financial support for minor children who are living apart from one or both parents.
This agreement is the same as the agreement that the county has had in previous years.
In 2020, the parties to this agreement worked together to serve more than 5,698 families and collected $23,576,938.
