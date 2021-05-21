Beginning June 1, all Washington County Library branches will be returning to pre-pandemic hours, launching summer reading activities and offering multiple ways to participate in library programs.
“While we know the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, I am excited that summer at the library will be more similar to past years,” Washington County Library Director Amy Stenftenagel said in a Wednesday press release from the county. “We look forward to welcoming you back in any way you feel comfortable.”
June 1 is also the kick off to Washington County Library’s summer learning programs. Participants of all ages can complete a game card to earn a reward and enter the library’s grand prize drawings. Game cards can be completed in-person or online. Stop by any library branch to pick a game card or learn how to complete the program online at WashCoLib.org.
Staff will be offering more in-person programs and continuing virtual programs throughout the summer. These include outdoor storytimes, virtual activities, take and make kits and pop-up programs at library branches. For more information about library hours, services visit WashCoLib.org.
