The Washington County Board of Commissioners reappointed Ryan Carufel as the county Veterans Service Officer May 24 and received an update on county services to veterans.
The County Board appointed Carufel as the Washington County Veterans Service Officer for a four-year term June 3, 2014, and reappointed him in 2018.
Carufel leads a team of three Assistant Veterans Service Officers who provide services to approximately 14,000 veterans. They also assist surviving spouses, active duty, reserve, and national guard members residing in Washington County who are seeking or applying for federal, state, and local benefits.
Careful provided the County Board with an update of services provided in the county. In 2021, the office received 4,904 telephone calls, up more than 400 calls in 2020. Veterans Affairs claims have also increased, and new claims for presumptive conditions for Agent Orange and Particulate Matter exposure for Vietnam and Gulf War veterans has resulted in an increased workload and number of claim submissions. While VA suspended many services throughout the pandemic, it is now fully operational and is reducing a backlog; however, it continues to have difficulty processing claims in a timely manner. Also, in 2020: the VA expended $58,313,000 in service-connected compensation and pension benefits within the county; the value of medical care received by Washington County veterans at VA hospitals and community-based outpatient clinics was $55,549,000; and the State Soldier’s Assistance Program provided $264,394 within the county.
SRF Consulting Inc. will provide project coordination, preliminary design engineering, and public stakeholder engagement for improvements on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 32 in Forest Lake after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $459,003 contract with the company May 24.
The project is to improve the safety of CSAH 32, or 11th Avenue Southwest, from Interstate 35 on the west to Highway 61, or Lake Street, on the east for all users. Improvements are anticipated to include: pedestrian and bicycle accessibility and safety improvements; pavement improvements; surface water management and drainage improvements; improved traffic capacity, safety, and operations; and access management. Preliminary design along with a public engagement plan will determine the final project scope, right-of-way acquisition requirements, and estimated costs to complete the project.
The contract is funded by the City of Forest Lake and County Transportation Sales Tax. Project construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.
