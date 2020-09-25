To the Editor:
When I began my re-election campaign, I planned to talk about trails, youth, cutting the budget and more. While those issues are important, and I work hard on them, I’ve realized there are other issues needing my attention right now.
COVID-19, the economy, Black Lives Matter and the upcoming election are on people’s minds. They are feeling isolated from wearing masks and keeping socially distant. In my role as a councilman, I have had the privilege of meeting many people in our community, several with personal needs.
I met a lady whose husband passed away and is raising teenage sons, a man who has cancer and is selling his belongings just to get by, someone in dire need of teeth repair who can’t afford it and many elderly people who are confused and alone right now.
One woman I met had surgery and was left without balance or hearing on one side, but she is not letting it defeat her. She is collecting items in her basement for those in need.
I am humbled by this and realize as elected officials it’s our job to take care of the people in our community, which is what I plan to do. — Frank Gosiak, Little Falls
