The Forest Lake Times published in the Sept. 3 issue a list of candidates running for local offices. Candidates had until Aug. 11 to file, and Aug. 13 to withdraw. The Forest Lake Times missed the withdrawal of certain city council candidates before going to press, and regrets the error. The candidates that have pulled out of area council races are as follows:

In Forest Lake, Jim Schottmuller; in Wyoming, Joe Zerwas; in Columbus, Ron Hanegraaf and Tom Olson.

