by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
Public health officials in Wright County say that a resident in their 80s has died from the coronavirus — marking the first recorded COVID-19-related death in the county.
Officials say the person died on April 9 from complications related to the virus. The Wright County resident was tested for COVID-19 two days earlier.
“We’ve sadly had our first COVID-19 death in Wright County,” said Christine Husom, chair of the Wright County Board of Commissioners.
“It’s an especially difficult time to lose a loved one, and we send our thoughts and prayers to the family,” Husom said.
As of Tuesday, April 14, there were 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wright County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Wright County health officials elaborated further, stating those confirmed cases were in residents ranging from 26 to 89 years old.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Sherburne County was reporting 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of April 16.
There were a total of 1,695 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota as of April 14. Of those, 842 people were reported to have recovered. A total of 79 people have died from COVID-19 as of April 14, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Public health officials said the Wright County death underscores the importance of protecting the county’s vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone can contract this disease and pass it on to others; every person should be taking steps to protect the community.
“We must do everything we can to lessen the spread of this virus,” said Wright County Public Health Director Sarah Grosshuesch.
“Abiding by the governor’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing guidelines is critical in slowing the spread and allowing our health care systems to prepare for a surge. We strongly recommend we all take steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from further devastating consequences.”
